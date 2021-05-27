eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

eGain stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.21 million, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

