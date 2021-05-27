EHang Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,999 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,167% compared to the typical volume of 1,579 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get EHang alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,112,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EHang by 574.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99,987 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.43. 8,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,527. EHang has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $129.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.