Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0619

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $27.41 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00338730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00184175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00036573 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.51 or 0.00824500 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

