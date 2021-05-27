Electricité de France (ECIFY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS: ECIFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2021 – Electricité de France had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/13/2021 – Electricité de France had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/7/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia's brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. "

5/6/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.08. Electricité de France S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

