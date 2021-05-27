Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $36,509.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00082022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.29 or 0.00974823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.09 or 0.09673691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00093235 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

ELEC is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

