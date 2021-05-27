Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.05

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $19.09. Ellington Financial shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 583,062 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $834.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

