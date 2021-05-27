Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Embraer were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERJ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,862,000. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Embraer by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 862,242 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

