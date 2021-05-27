Eminer Hits Market Capitalization of $6.29 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $6.29 million and $954,830.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eminer has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.01011936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.26 or 0.09710051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Eminer is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

