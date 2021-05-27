Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EMMA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666. Emmaus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
