Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EMMA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666. Emmaus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

