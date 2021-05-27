Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EMPR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 4,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. Empire Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.16.
About Empire Petroleum
