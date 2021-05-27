Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMPR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 4,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. Empire Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

About Empire Petroleum

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas interests in Louisiana, North Dakota, and Montana. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

