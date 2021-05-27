Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.72 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19,268.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133,338 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.14. 196,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,153. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

