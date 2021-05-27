Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $102.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $104.14 and last traded at $103.99, with a volume of 741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.52.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 56.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Endava by 121.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,810,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

