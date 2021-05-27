Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 3.20. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 103,217 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 466,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

