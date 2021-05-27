EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.50 million-$813.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.95 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $92.16 on Thursday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

