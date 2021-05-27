Enrico Picozza Sells 4,703 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza sold 4,703 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $188,167.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Enrico Picozza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $790,534.92.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

