Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $97,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of EFSC opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.