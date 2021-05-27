Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

WAT stock opened at $319.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.57. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $324.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

