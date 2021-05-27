Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $5,615,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.