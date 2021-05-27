Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 88,050 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NYSE LEG opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 75.12%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.