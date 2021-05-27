Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.64 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.67. 4,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 206.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

