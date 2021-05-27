EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,629 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

NYSE MAS opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Insiders sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

