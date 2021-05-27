EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $333,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.42 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

