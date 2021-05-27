EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,504.3% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 277,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 260,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.