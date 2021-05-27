EPG Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.24 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

