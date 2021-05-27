Equalizer (EQZ) Achieves Market Cap of $7.81 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. Equalizer has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $1.34 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00063217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00339775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00184570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036777 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.66 or 0.00834054 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.