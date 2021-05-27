Equalizer Market Capitalization Tops $8.22 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00003402 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and $1.92 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00360498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00855345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00032459 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

