Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 62.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 19.7% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $735.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $701.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

