Equinix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,638 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,225% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

EQIX stock traded down $6.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $729.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,720. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 160.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $711.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $701.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

