Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tuesday Morning Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Research analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tuesday Morning in a report released on Monday, May 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

