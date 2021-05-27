Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

DY stock opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

