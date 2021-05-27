Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $141,501.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,700. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

