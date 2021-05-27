Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.07

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.07 and last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 2718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,182,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

