Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 680.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Euro Manganese stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45. Euro Manganese has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euro Manganese to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

