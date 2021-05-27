Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 680.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Euro Manganese stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45. Euro Manganese has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euro Manganese to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

