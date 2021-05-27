Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.59. Euronav shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 4,892 shares trading hands.

EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

