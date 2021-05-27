EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the April 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EUSP stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. EuroSite Power has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
About EuroSite Power
