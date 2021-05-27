EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the April 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EUSP stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. EuroSite Power has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

