Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.16. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 202 shares.

ETCMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

