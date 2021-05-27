EventChain Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $998,437.79 and $20,164.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00081328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00974635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.88 or 0.09616402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00093428 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

