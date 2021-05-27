Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.20 million.

NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.53. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,641 shares of company stock worth $101,377. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

