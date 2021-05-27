EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) rose 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 1,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Barclays cut EVN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter. EVN had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 9.81%.

EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

