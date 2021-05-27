Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 2,247.50%.

Shares of EVGN opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

