Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of FIDU traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,471. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

