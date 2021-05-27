Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

MCHP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,403. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.