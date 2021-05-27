Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 148,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 410,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $102.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,709. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

