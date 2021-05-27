Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,088. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $114.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68.

