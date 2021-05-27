Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,598 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.21. 15,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,048. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01.

