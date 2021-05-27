ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $38,416.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002244 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.00 or 0.00505175 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014310 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

