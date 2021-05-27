ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EXLS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.75.

EXLS opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75. ExlService has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $102.01.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

