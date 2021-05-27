eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,954,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,114,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,389,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

