Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of EXPD opened at $124.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $124.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

