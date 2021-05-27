Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Holdings Trimmed by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $40,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 125.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAY. Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

